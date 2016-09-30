Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)
BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
141.30INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.40 (+4.74%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.40
Day's High
Rs142.40
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Volume
3,072,281
Avg. Vol
3,895,720
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gopalaraman Padmanabhan
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dinabandhu Mohapatra
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Shanker Iyer
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rajeev Bhatia
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chaitanya Chintapalli
|57
|2017
|Executive Director
