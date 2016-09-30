Edition:
Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

BOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

141.30INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.40 (+4.74%)
Prev Close
Rs134.90
Open
Rs135.40
Day's High
Rs142.40
Day's Low
Rs135.10
Volume
3,072,281
Avg. Vol
3,895,720
52-wk High
Rs197.20
52-wk Low
Rs99.65

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gopalaraman Padmanabhan

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Dinabandhu Mohapatra

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Shanker Iyer

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Rajeev Bhatia

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Chaitanya Chintapalli

57 2017 Executive Director
Bank of India Ltd News

