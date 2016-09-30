Edition:
United Kingdom

Boiron SA (BOIR.PA)

BOIR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

78.62EUR
3:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.95 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
€77.67
Open
€77.81
Day's High
€78.72
Day's Low
€77.72
Volume
6,925
Avg. Vol
4,611
52-wk High
€92.70
52-wk Low
€73.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Boiron

52 2011 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director

Christian Boiron

65 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Philippe Montant

50 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Administration and Finance

Valerie Poinsot

44 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Development

Philippe Gouret

58 2011 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Pharmacist
Boiron SA News

