Booker Group PLC (BOK.L)
BOK.L on London Stock Exchange
205.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
205.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
205.70
205.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
5,622,379
5,622,379
52-wk High
218.50
218.50
52-wk Low
167.10
167.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stewart Gilliland
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Wilson
|50
|2007
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Prentis
|54
|2007
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Guy Farrant
|54
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Chilton
|53
|2007
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
