Bollore SA (BOLL.PA)
BOLL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
4.03EUR
3:14pm BST
4.03EUR
3:14pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.01 (-0.35%)
€-0.01 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
€4.05
€4.05
Open
€4.02
€4.02
Day's High
€4.05
€4.05
Day's Low
€4.01
€4.01
Volume
511,930
511,930
Avg. Vol
1,375,271
1,375,271
52-wk High
€4.28
€4.28
52-wk Low
€2.76
€2.76
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vincent Bollore
|65
|2006
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gilles Alix
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Bollore Group, Director - Representative of Bollore Participations
|
Cyrille Bollore
|30
|2014
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cedric de Bailliencourt
|48
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Financial Director
|
Yannick Bollore
|37
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
