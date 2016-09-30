Bonduelle SAS (BOND.PA)
BOND.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.67EUR
3:21pm BST
40.67EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.53 (+1.32%)
€0.53 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
€40.14
€40.14
Open
€40.14
€40.14
Day's High
€40.71
€40.71
Day's Low
€40.14
€40.14
Volume
5,228
5,228
Avg. Vol
13,795
13,795
52-wk High
€41.14
€41.14
52-wk Low
€21.44
€21.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Martin Ducroquet
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Isabelle Danjou
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company
|
Daniel Bracquart
|2003
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bonduelle SCA the holding company
|
Gregory Sanson
|Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bruno Rauwel
|Director of Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Bonduelle proposes payment of dividend in shares
- BRIEF-Bonduelle FY recurring operating income up at 108.3 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 3
- BRIEF-Bonduelle FY 2016-2017 turnover up at 2.29 billion euros
- BRIEF-Bonduelle Q3 revenue rises to by 11.7% to 526.8 million euros