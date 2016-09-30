Borosil Glass Works Ltd (BORO.BO)
BORO.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
884.00INR
10:17am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bajrang Kheruka
|83
|2010
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Kheruka
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Swadhin Padia
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Gita Yadav
|2015
|Chief Investor Relations Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shreevar Kheruka
|32
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director