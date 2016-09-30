Edition:
United Kingdom

Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS)

BOSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

21,130.00INR
10:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-152.55 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
Rs21,282.60
Open
Rs21,280.00
Day's High
Rs21,421.70
Day's Low
Rs20,920.00
Volume
11,013
Avg. Vol
12,817
52-wk High
Rs25,240.00
52-wk Low
Rs17,671.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

V. Viswanathan

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Soumitra Bhattacharya

56 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director and Whole-Time Director

S. Karthik

2017 Joint Chief Financial Officer

R. Vijay

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Andreas Wolf

54 2017 Joint Managing Director, Additional Director
» More People

Bosch Ltd News

» More BOSH.NS News