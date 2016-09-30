Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)
BOSSn.DE on Xetra
75.91EUR
4:35pm BST
75.91EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.43 (+0.57%)
€0.43 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€75.48
€75.48
Open
€75.32
€75.32
Day's High
€76.28
€76.28
Day's Low
€75.32
€75.32
Volume
170,426
170,426
Avg. Vol
280,762
280,762
52-wk High
€77.90
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55
€52.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel Perraudin
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Mark Langer
|49
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Antonio Simina
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Bernd Hake
|50
|2016
|Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Ingo Wilts
|47
|2016
|Chief Brand Officer, Member of the Management Board
- German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16
- German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe
- German watchdog pursues charges in Hugo Boss insider trading probe
- Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations
- Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations