Edition:
United Kingdom

Hugo Boss AG (BOSSn.DE)

BOSSn.DE on Xetra

75.91EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.43 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
€75.48
Open
€75.32
Day's High
€76.28
Day's Low
€75.32
Volume
170,426
Avg. Vol
280,762
52-wk High
€77.90
52-wk Low
€52.55

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Perraudin

2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Mark Langer

49 2016 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Simina

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Bernd Hake

50 2016 Chief Sales Officer, Member of the Management Board

Ingo Wilts

47 2016 Chief Brand Officer, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Hugo Boss AG News

» More BOSSn.DE News