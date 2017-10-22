Boyner Perakende ve Tekstil Yatirimlari AS (BOYP.IS)
BOYP.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
8.54TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.10TL (-1.16%)
-0.10TL (-1.16%)
Prev Close
8.64TL
8.64TL
Open
8.66TL
8.66TL
Day's High
8.66TL
8.66TL
Day's Low
8.46TL
8.46TL
Volume
270,700
270,700
Avg. Vol
192,268
192,268
52-wk High
19.56TL
19.56TL
52-wk Low
8.18TL
8.18TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hasan Boyner
|37
|2012
|Chairman of the Board
|
Lerzan Boyner
|2010
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nur Inal
|2014
|General Manager, Member of the Board
|
Mustafa Tatar
|2014
|Member of the Board
|
Nazli Boyner
|Non-Executive Member of the Board