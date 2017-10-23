Edition:
Banco Patagonia SA (BPAT.BA)

BPAT.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

49.00ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.70 (+3.59%)
Prev Close
$47.30
Open
$49.00
Day's High
$49.00
Day's Low
$48.00
Volume
38,868
Avg. Vol
20,782
52-wk High
$51.50
52-wk Low
$33.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joao Carlos de Nobrega Pecego

2014 Chairman of the Board

Claudio de Oliveira Borsa

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Oswaldo Parre Dos Santos

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ruben Miguel Iparraguirre

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Walter Malieni

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board
