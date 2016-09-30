Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS)
BPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
510.70INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
Rs511.30
Open
Rs513.50
Day's High
Rs516.35
Day's Low
Rs505.30
Volume
1,622,232
Avg. Vol
4,391,543
52-wk High
Rs546.10
52-wk Low
Rs398.77
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajkumar Duraiswamy
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sivakumar Krishnamurthy
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
|
M. Venugopal
|57
|2017
|Compliance Officer, General Manager - Finance (Retail), Company Secretary
|
Suresh Nair
|2016
|General Manager - Sales (LPG) HQ
|
V. Anand
|2015
|General Manager - Planning & Infrastructure