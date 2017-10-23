Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY_u.TO)
BPY_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.71CAD
23 Oct 2017
30.71CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.07 (+0.23%)
$0.07 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
$30.64
$30.64
Open
$30.67
$30.67
Day's High
$30.79
$30.79
Day's Low
$30.62
$30.62
Volume
49,553
49,553
Avg. Vol
122,921
122,921
52-wk High
$31.50
$31.50
52-wk Low
$27.40
$27.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Clark
|58
|2015
|Chairman of the Board of General Partner
|
Brian Kingston
|43
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer of General Partner
|
Bryan Davis
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer of General Partner
|
Lars Rodert
|55
|Lead Independent Director of General Partner
|
Jeffrey Blidner
|69
|Independent Director of General Partner
- Brookfield Property leads investment in project management platform
- Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources
- Exclusive: Brookfield Property Partners explores options for office assets - sources