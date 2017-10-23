Bradespar SA (BRAP4.SA)
BRAP4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
24.39BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.16 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.55
Open
R$ 24.65
Day's High
R$ 24.86
Day's Low
R$ 24.19
Volume
952,900
Avg. Vol
2,202,898
52-wk High
R$ 28.16
52-wk Low
R$ 12.06
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lazaro de Mello Brandao
|90
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Jorge Buso Gomes
|60
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer
|
Luiz Trabuco Cappi
|65
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Johan Albino Ribeiro
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Denise Aguiar Alvarez
|59
|2000
|Director