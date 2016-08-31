Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L)
BRBY.L on London Stock Exchange
1,905.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,905.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,905.00
1,905.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,842,373
1,842,373
52-wk High
1,923.00
1,923.00
52-wk Low
1,367.00
1,367.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Peace
|68
|2002
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christopher Bailey
|46
|2017
|President and Chief Creative Officer, Executive Director
|
Marco Gobbetti
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Julie Brown
|55
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Director
|
Fabiola Arredondo de Vara
|50
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 10
- UPDATE 1-LVMH sets high bar for luxury peers as it trumps revenue forecast
- Golden getaway: cost, safety prompt more Chinese tourists to stay closer to home
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 26
- FTSE falls as consumer stocks falter, Greene King drowns sorrows
- Great margins, high dividends, low debt: Are these Footsie shares the best buys on the market?
- Should you buy these 3 stocks despite their low yields?
- Time to invest in Burberry Group plc, Mulberry Group plc and Jimmy Choo plc?
- Can these FTSE 100 winners extend July's gains?
- Will surprisingly solid Chinese GDP numbers lift Standard Chartered plc, Prudential plc and Burberry Group plc?
- Do trading updates make Burberry Group plc and ASOS plc the perfect shares to soothe investors' post-referendum nerves?