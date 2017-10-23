BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)
BRFS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.42
R$ 44.42
Open
R$ 44.40
R$ 44.40
Day's High
R$ 44.69
R$ 44.69
Day's Low
R$ 43.97
R$ 43.97
Volume
1,929,200
1,929,200
Avg. Vol
2,720,662
2,720,662
52-wk High
R$ 54.75
R$ 54.75
52-wk Low
R$ 32.72
R$ 32.72
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abilio dos Santos Diniz
|80
|Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Renato Proenca Lopes
|46
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Alexandre Carneiro Borges
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Leonardo Almeida Byrro
|37
|2016
|Vice President of Planning and Distribution
|
Rafael Ivanisk Oliveira
|44
|2016
|Vice President of Business (General Manager Brazil)
- UPDATE 1-Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia
- Brazil hails WTO decision in chicken case against Indonesia
- Brazil wins WTO chicken case against Indonesia, advisor says
- Brazil's BRF sees $98 mln gain from tax refinancing, receivables
- UPDATE 2-Brazilian state cleared to sell pork to S. Korea for first time -industry group