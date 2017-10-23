Edition:
United Kingdom

BRF SA (BRFS3.SA)

BRFS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

44.00BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.42 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.42
Open
R$ 44.40
Day's High
R$ 44.69
Day's Low
R$ 43.97
Volume
1,929,200
Avg. Vol
2,720,662
52-wk High
R$ 54.75
52-wk Low
R$ 32.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Abilio dos Santos Diniz

80 Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Renato Proenca Lopes

46 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Alexandre Carneiro Borges

42 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Leonardo Almeida Byrro

37 2016 Vice President of Planning and Distribution

Rafael Ivanisk Oliveira

44 2016 Vice President of Business (General Manager Brazil)
BRF SA News

