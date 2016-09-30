Berger Paints India Ltd (BRGR.NS)
BRGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
265.40INR
10:20am BST
265.40INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.85 (+0.32%)
Rs0.85 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs264.55
Rs264.55
Open
Rs264.55
Rs264.55
Day's High
Rs267.20
Rs267.20
Day's Low
Rs261.95
Rs261.95
Volume
752,776
752,776
Avg. Vol
618,522
618,522
52-wk High
Rs274.15
Rs274.15
52-wk Low
Rs177.95
Rs177.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kuldip Dhingra
|67
|1994
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Abhijit Roy
|56
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Gurbachan Dhingra
|65
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Srijit Dasgupta
|54
|2014
|Director - Finance
|
Aniruddha Sen
|2011
|Senior Vice President, Company Secretary