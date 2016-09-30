Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BRIG.NS)
BRIG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
270.85INR
10:19am BST
270.85INR
10:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+1.44%)
Rs3.85 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
Rs267.00
Rs267.00
Open
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs277.80
Rs277.80
Day's Low
Rs267.25
Rs267.25
Volume
103,147
103,147
Avg. Vol
119,387
119,387
52-wk High
Rs303.50
Rs303.50
52-wk Low
Rs139.95
Rs139.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mysore Jaishankar
|61
|1995
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
K Pradeep
|46
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. Om Prakash
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Githa Shankar
|61
|2007
|Whole-Time Director
|
M. Gurumurthy
|74
|1995
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing M.R. Jaishankar as chairman, MD
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to re-appoint M.R. Jaishankar as chairman & MD
- BRIEF-India's Brigade Enterprises June-qtr consol profit rises
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves issue, allotment of shares via QIP
- BRIEF-Brigade Enterprises approves QIP of up to 5 bln rupees