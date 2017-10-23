Braskem SA (BRKM5.SA)
BRKM5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
46.22BRL
23 Oct 2017
46.22BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.15 (-2.43%)
R$ -1.15 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
R$ 47.37
R$ 47.37
Open
R$ 47.64
R$ 47.64
Day's High
R$ 47.74
R$ 47.74
Day's Low
R$ 45.73
R$ 45.73
Volume
1,473,700
1,473,700
Avg. Vol
1,376,474
1,376,474
52-wk High
R$ 47.89
R$ 47.89
52-wk Low
R$ 25.99
R$ 25.99
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Newton Sergio de Souza
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Musa
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ernani Filgueiras de Carvalho
|68
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Pedro van Langendonck Teixeira de Freitas
|41
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Gustavo Sampaio Valverde
|43
|Member of the Executive Management, General Counsel, Head of Corporate Governance and External Affairs
