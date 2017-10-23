Edition:
United Kingdom

BR Malls Participacoes SA (BRML3.SA)

BRML3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

13.29BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.11 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.40
Open
R$ 13.47
Day's High
R$ 13.53
Day's Low
R$ 13.11
Volume
5,033,200
Avg. Vol
4,684,131
52-wk High
R$ 15.85
52-wk Low
R$ 10.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pedro Henrique Nogueira Damasceno

2017 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Medeiros Silva

44 2017 Chief Executive Officer

Claudio Bruni

62 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Frederico da Cunha Villa

43 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board

Ruy Kameyama

39 2009 Chief Operations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
BR Malls Participacoes SA News

