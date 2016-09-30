Edition:
United Kingdom

Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd (BRNJn.J)

BRNJn.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,220.00ZAc
11:33am BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
1,220.00
Open
1,275.00
Day's High
1,275.00
Day's Low
1,220.00
Volume
5,351
Avg. Vol
56,604
52-wk High
1,750.00
52-wk Low
1,076.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fred Robertson

61 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board

Mustaq Enus-Brey

63 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Michael O'Dea

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Geoffrey Fortuin

49 2016 Financial Director

Mohamed Iqbal Khan

52 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd News

