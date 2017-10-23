Edition:
BR Properties SA (BRPR3.SA)

BRPR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

11.11BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.10 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
R$ 11.21
Open
R$ 11.24
Day's High
R$ 11.29
Day's Low
R$ 10.95
Volume
268,200
Avg. Vol
779,607
52-wk High
R$ 12.00
52-wk Low
R$ 7.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rubens Mario Marques de Freitas

39 2017 Chairman of the Board

Martin Andres Jaco

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer

Antonio Carlos Augusto Ribeiro Bonchristiano

49 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Andre Fernandes Berenguer

49 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Thiago Coelho Rocha

34 2016 Member of the Board of Directors
