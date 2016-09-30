Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS)
BRTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
501.50INR
10:20am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.15 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs497.35
Open
Rs493.65
Day's High
Rs504.70
Day's Low
Rs493.65
Volume
14,092,500
Avg. Vol
4,522,506
52-wk High
Rs504.70
52-wk Low
Rs283.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sunil Mittal
|59
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nilanjan Roy
|2015
|Global Chief Financial Officer
|
Gopal Vittal
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director - India & South Asia, Executive Director
|
Shashi Arora
|Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer - Airtel Payments Bank
|
Ajay Chitkara
|Director & Chief Executive officer - Global Voice & Data Business
