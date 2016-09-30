Edition:
United Kingdom

BSE Ltd (BSEL.NS)

BSEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

972.55INR
10:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.65 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs968.90
Open
Rs970.00
Day's High
Rs976.15
Day's Low
Rs969.30
Volume
37,486
Avg. Vol
112,470
52-wk High
Rs1,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs886.50

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Subramaniam Ramadorai

72 2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ashishkumar Chauhan

46 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Nayan Mehta

50 2012 Chief Financial Officer

Kersi Tavadia

51 2012 Chief Information Officer

V. Balasubramaniam

42 2012 Chief Business Officer
» More People

BSE Ltd News

» More BSEL.NS News