Basler AG (BSLG.DE)
BSLG.DE on Xetra
166.15EUR
4:36pm BST
166.15EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-6.35 (-3.68%)
€-6.35 (-3.68%)
Prev Close
€172.50
€172.50
Open
€175.65
€175.65
Day's High
€177.20
€177.20
Day's Low
€152.50
€152.50
Volume
33,366
33,366
Avg. Vol
5,726
5,726
52-wk High
€196.70
€196.70
52-wk Low
€55.10
€55.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norbert Basler
|53
|2004
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dietmar Ley
|2000
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Eckart Kottkamp
|78
|2007
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hardy Mehl
|39
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Arndt Bake
|2014
|Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board