Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO)

BTE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.07CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.14 (-4.36%)
Prev Close
$3.21
Open
$3.23
Day's High
$3.25
Day's Low
$3.05
Volume
2,189,100
Avg. Vol
2,547,150
52-wk High
$7.35
52-wk Low
$2.76

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Raymond Chan

61 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Edward LaFehr

57 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer

Rodney Gray

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Richard Ramsay

53 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Geoffrey Darcy

54 2014 Senior Vice President - Marketing
Baytex Energy Corp News

