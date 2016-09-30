B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)
BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.22CAD
9:00pm BST
3.22CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.62%)
$-0.02 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$3.24
$3.24
Open
$3.21
$3.21
Day's High
$3.26
$3.26
Day's Low
$3.20
$3.20
Volume
2,752,362
2,752,362
Avg. Vol
2,620,542
2,620,542
52-wk High
$4.64
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69
$2.69
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Cross
|63
|2007
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Clive Johnson
|2006
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Michael Cinnamond
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Dana Rogers
|2016
|Director of Finance
|
Roger Richer
|2007
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-B2Gold reports third quarter 2017 gold production
- BRIEF-B2gold reports first gold pour at its Fekola gold mine in Mali
- BRIEF-B2Gold Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with financials; ends lower for 3rd straight month
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with financials, miners as yields, copper rise