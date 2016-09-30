Edition:
B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO)

BTO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.22CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$3.24
Open
$3.21
Day's High
$3.26
Day's Low
$3.20
Volume
2,752,362
Avg. Vol
2,620,542
52-wk High
$4.64
52-wk Low
$2.69

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Cross

63 2007 Independent Chairman of the Board

Clive Johnson

2006 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Michael Cinnamond

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance

Dana Rogers

2016 Director of Finance

Roger Richer

2007 Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
B2Gold Corp News

