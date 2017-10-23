B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA)
BTOW3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
21.93BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.58 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
R$ 22.60
Day's High
R$ 23.28
Day's Low
R$ 21.71
Volume
1,699,200
Avg. Vol
1,743,127
52-wk High
R$ 26.54
52-wk Low
R$ 9.44
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anna Christina Ramos Saicali
|53
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fabio da Silva Abrate
|33
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board
|
Marcelo Da Silva Nunes
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Flavio de Almeida Serapiao
|47
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Jose Timotheo de Barros
|47
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board