Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA (BVB.DE)
BVB.DE on Xetra
7.30EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerd Pieper
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Hans-Joachim Watzke
|57
|2005
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Werner Mueller
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Thomas Tress
|50
|2006
|Managing Director
|
Dutchman Peter Bosz
|2017
|Head Coach of Borussia Dortmund
