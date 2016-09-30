Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)
BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.33EUR
3:22pm BST
22.33EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.38%)
€-0.09 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€22.41
€22.41
Open
€22.35
€22.35
Day's High
€22.57
€22.57
Day's Low
€22.27
€22.27
Volume
239,971
239,971
Avg. Vol
632,567
632,567
52-wk High
€22.74
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62
€16.62
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aldo Cardoso
|61
|2017
|Chairman, Independent Director
|
Didier Michaud-Daniel
|57
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer
|
Frederic Lemoine
|52
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Nicolas Tissot
|45
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - in charge of finance, tax, internal audit, acquisitions support, investor relations and legal affairs
|
Xavier Savigny
|Executive Vice President of Human Resources