Edition:
United Kingdom

Bureau Veritas SA (BVI.PA)

BVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.33EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€22.41
Open
€22.35
Day's High
€22.57
Day's Low
€22.27
Volume
239,971
Avg. Vol
632,567
52-wk High
€22.74
52-wk Low
€16.62

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Aldo Cardoso

61 2017 Chairman, Independent Director

Didier Michaud-Daniel

57 2012 Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer

Frederic Lemoine

52 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Nicolas Tissot

45 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - in charge of finance, tax, internal audit, acquisitions support, investor relations and legal affairs

Xavier Savigny

Executive Vice President of Human Resources
» More People

Bureau Veritas SA News