Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange
763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
763.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
763.00
763.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
745,699
745,699
52-wk High
784.50
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00
521.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Daly
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Simon Litherland
|52
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Mathew Dunn
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Matt Barwell
|Chief Marketing Officer
|
Clare Thomas
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary, Director
- CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 4
- Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow
- UPDATE 2-Britvic cuts 240 jobs in Norwich closure, Unilever could follow
- Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal
- Unilever could shut Norwich plant after Britvic withdrawal
- 3 shares with post-referendum momentum
- Could these be the FTSE 250’s 2 greatest growth stocks?
- Do today's updates turn these three shares into cracking buys?
- 4 takeover targets? Vodafone Group plc, Premier Foods plc, Imagination Technologies Group plc and Britvic plc
- Why I would buy growth stars Patisserie Holdings plc and Fevertree Drinks plc and Hold Britvic plc
- Should you buy National Grid plc, Britvic plc and Royal Mail plc following today's updates?