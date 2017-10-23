B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)
BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.64
R$ 24.64
Open
R$ 24.67
R$ 24.67
Day's High
R$ 24.67
R$ 24.67
Day's Low
R$ 24.29
R$ 24.29
Volume
11,124,000
11,124,000
Avg. Vol
7,779,530
7,779,530
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94
R$ 14.94
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pedro Pullen Parente
|64
|2015
|Chairman, Independent Director
|
Edemir Pinto
|63
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Claudio Luiz Da Silva Haddad
|69
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Daniel Sonder
|40
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board
|
Cicero Augusto Vieira
|44
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Clearing and Depositary, Member of the Executive Board
