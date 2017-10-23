Edition:
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao (BVMF3.SA)

BVMF3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.26 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 24.64
Open
R$ 24.67
Day's High
R$ 24.67
Day's Low
R$ 24.29
Volume
11,124,000
Avg. Vol
7,779,530
52-wk High
R$ 25.09
52-wk Low
R$ 14.94

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pedro Pullen Parente

64 2015 Chairman, Independent Director

Edemir Pinto

63 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Claudio Luiz Da Silva Haddad

69 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Daniel Sonder

40 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Corporate Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board

Cicero Augusto Vieira

44 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Clearing and Depositary, Member of the Executive Board
B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao News

