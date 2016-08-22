Bovis Homes Group PLC (BVS.L)
BVS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
1,202.00GBp
5:01pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.25%)
-3.00 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
1,205.00
1,205.00
Open
1,204.00
1,204.00
Day's High
1,206.00
1,206.00
Day's Low
1,196.00
1,196.00
Volume
287,628
287,628
Avg. Vol
608,829
608,829
52-wk High
1,206.00
1,206.00
52-wk Low
740.50
740.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Tyler
|56
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Greg Fitzgerald
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive
|
Alastair Lyons
|63
|2008
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Earl Sibley
|44
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Martin Palmer
|58
|Group Company Secretary
