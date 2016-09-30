Balwin Properties Ltd (BWNJ.J)
BWNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
646.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
646.00ZAc
1:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.94%)
6.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
640.00
640.00
Open
650.00
650.00
Day's High
650.00
650.00
Day's Low
621.00
621.00
Volume
3,904
3,904
Avg. Vol
420,407
420,407
52-wk High
860.00
860.00
52-wk Low
620.00
620.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hilton Saven
|63
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Brookes
|50
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Weltman
|35
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Rodney Gray
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Basani Maluleke
|38
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director