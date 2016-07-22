Edition:
United Kingdom

Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L)

BYG.L on London Stock Exchange

785.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
785.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
214,929
52-wk High
830.00
52-wk Low
629.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Nicholas Vetch

55 Executive Chairman of the Board

James Gibson

55 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Trotman

38 2007 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Adrian Lee

50 2000 Operations Director, Executive Director

Anthony Chenery

2011 Head - Marketing and E-Commerce
