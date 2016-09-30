Edition:
United Kingdom

BayWa AG (BYWGnx.DE)

BYWGnx.DE on Xetra

32.83EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.38 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€32.46
Open
€32.46
Day's High
€32.92
Day's Low
€32.45
Volume
10,427
Avg. Vol
31,056
52-wk High
€34.09
52-wk Low
€29.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Manfred Nuessel

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Klaus Lutz

58 2008 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Klaus Buchleitner

53 2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Gunnar Metz

2013 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Andreas Helber

51 2010 Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
