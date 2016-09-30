Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)
C4X.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
1.46EUR
3:16pm BST
1.46EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-2.01%)
€-0.03 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
€1.49
€1.49
Open
€1.48
€1.48
Day's High
€1.49
€1.49
Day's Low
€1.46
€1.46
Volume
166,890
166,890
Avg. Vol
576,550
576,550
52-wk High
€5.46
€5.46
52-wk Low
€1.39
€1.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joseph Zakrzewski
|54
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Judith Greciet
|44
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Board
|
Nicolas Fellman
|41
|Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Maitre
|59
|2016
|Executive Vice President and Chief of U.S. Operations
|
Francoise Bono
|2017
|Chief Scientific Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
- BRIEF-Onxeo reports commercial court of Paris decision in lawsuit against SpeBio/SpePharm
- BRIEF-Onxeo introduces chemistry platform of decoy oligonucleotides platON
- BRIEF-Onxeo announces preclinical data for combination of AsiDNA™ and belinostat
- BRIEF-Onxeo grants exclusive worldwide license for Validive to Monopar Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Onxeo announces top-line results from ReLive Phase III study of Livatag in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma