Edition:
United Kingdom

Onxeo SA (C4X.PA)

C4X.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

1.46EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
€1.49
Open
€1.48
Day's High
€1.49
Day's Low
€1.46
Volume
166,890
Avg. Vol
576,550
52-wk High
€5.46
52-wk Low
€1.39

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joseph Zakrzewski

54 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Judith Greciet

44 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Board

Nicolas Fellman

41 Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Philippe Maitre

59 2016 Executive Vice President and Chief of U.S. Operations

Francoise Bono

2017 Chief Scientific Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
» More People

Onxeo SA News

» More C4X.PA News