Caixabank SA (CABK.MC)

CABK.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

3.85EUR
9:06am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.02 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
€3.83
Open
€3.93
Day's High
€3.95
Day's Low
€3.77
Volume
3,958,481
Avg. Vol
13,632,981
52-wk High
€4.51
52-wk Low
€2.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jordi Gual Sole

2016 Chairman of the Board

Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche

51 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Antonio Massanell Lavilla

62 2015 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Javier Pano Riera

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Francesc Xavier Coll Escursell

2014 Chief Human Resources and Organization Officer
