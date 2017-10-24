CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CACT.SI)
CACT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
1.67SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kok Leng Soo
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Manager
|
Chin Yee Leong
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager
|
Tien Jin Chee
|48
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Manager
|
Ming Yan Lim
|54
|2013
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Manager
|
Chua Anne
|2010
|Head- Finance
