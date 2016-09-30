Edition:
United Kingdom

Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)

CADI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

483.40INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.20 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs491.60
Open
Rs489.35
Day's High
Rs490.65
Day's Low
Rs480.75
Volume
508,351
Avg. Vol
1,100,936
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs328.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pankaj Patel

64 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Nitin Parekh

Chief Financial Officer

Ganesh Nayak

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director

Upen Shah

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sharvil Patel

38 2017 Managing Director, Director
Cadila Healthcare Ltd News

