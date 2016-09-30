Cadila Healthcare Ltd (CADI.NS)
CADI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
483.40INR
10:22am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.20 (-1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs491.60
Open
Rs489.35
Day's High
Rs490.65
Day's Low
Rs480.75
Volume
508,351
Avg. Vol
1,100,936
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs328.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pankaj Patel
|64
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nitin Parekh
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ganesh Nayak
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Upen Shah
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sharvil Patel
|38
|2017
|Managing Director, Director
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets U.S. FDA nod for drug to treat depression
- BRIEF-Cadila healthcare says Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for dutasteride capsules
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets U.S. FDA approval for fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S.FDA nod for desmopressin nasal spray solution
- BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final nod from U.S. FDA for doxycycline tablets