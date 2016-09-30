Edition:
CAE Inc (CAE.TO)

CAE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.85CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
$21.97
Open
$21.98
Day's High
$22.09
Day's Low
$21.80
Volume
275,680
Avg. Vol
519,972
52-wk High
$22.86
52-wk Low
$18.35

People

Name Age Since Current Position

James Hankinson

73 2013 Independent Chairman of the Board

Marc Parent

56 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sonya Branco

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Gennaro Colabatistto

2012 Group President - Defence & Security

Nick Leontidis

56 2013 Group President - Civil Simulation Products, Training and Services
