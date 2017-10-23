Edition:
United Kingdom

Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA)

CAGR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.12EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.12
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,691,330
52-wk High
€15.68
52-wk Low
€9.38

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dominique Lefebvre

55 2015 Chairman of the Board

Philippe Brassac

58 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

Xavier Musca

57 2015 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee

Raphael Appert

55 2017 Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie

Jack Bouin

63 2015 Deputy Chairman of the Board, Representative of SAS Rue La Boetie
» More People

Credit Agricole SA News

» More CAGR.PA News