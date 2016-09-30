Capital First Ltd (CAPF.NS)
CAPF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
743.00INR
10:24am BST
743.00INR
10:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.15 (-0.42%)
Rs-3.15 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs746.15
Rs746.15
Open
Rs744.95
Rs744.95
Day's High
Rs746.20
Rs746.20
Day's Low
Rs736.20
Rs736.20
Volume
227,403
227,403
Avg. Vol
531,817
531,817
52-wk High
Rs839.00
Rs839.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Vaidyanathan
|47
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Pankaj Sanklecha
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer & Head - Corporate Centre
|
Apul Nayyar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - Consumer & Wealth Management Business, Executive Director
|
Satish Gaikwad
|2015
|Head - Legal and Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nihal Desai
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Capital First approves allotment of NCDs
- BRIEF-Capital First approves issue of NCDs worth 800 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
- India's NSE index edges higher, nears record high
- BRIEF-India cenbank hikes foreign investment limit in Capital First to 50 pct