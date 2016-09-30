Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)
CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
687.90INR
10:18am BST
687.90INR
10:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.45 (-0.93%)
Rs-6.45 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs694.35
Rs694.35
Open
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
Day's High
Rs700.00
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs685.60
Rs685.60
Volume
24,569
24,569
Avg. Vol
124,979
124,979
52-wk High
Rs784.80
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00
Rs310.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
C. Paarthipan
|62
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
D. Muralidharan
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Vivek Siddharth
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
M. Jayapal
|83
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Vinod Srinivasan
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Laboratories gets U.S. FDA approval for ketorolac tromethamine injection
- BRIEF-Cycle Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for Ketorolac Tromethamine injection
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD
- BRIEF-Caplin Point Labs approves re-appointment of Sridhar Ganesan as MD
- BRIEF-India's Caplin Point Laboratories June-qtr consol profit rises