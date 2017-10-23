Capgemini SE (CAPP.PA)
CAPP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
101.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
101.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€101.05
€101.05
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
502,193
502,193
52-wk High
€102.30
€102.30
52-wk Low
€71.10
€71.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Hermelin
|65
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Executive Committee
|
Aiman Ezzat
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Board and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Alain de Marcellus
|2016
|Head of Finance
|
Lanny Cohen
|2013
|Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Technology Officer
|
Rosemary Stark
|Group Sales Officer
- BRIEF-Capgemini appoints two chief operating officers
- BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute
- Vinci's acquisitive energy arm hunts more targets in Europe
- Publicis shares rise on CapGemini comments on advertising M&A: traders
- BRIEF-Capgemini to repurchase up to 360 million euros of shares