Carmila SA (CARM.PA)
CARM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
23.95EUR
3:06pm BST
23.95EUR
3:06pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.21%)
€-0.05 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
€24.00
€24.00
Open
€24.06
€24.06
Day's High
€24.06
€24.06
Day's Low
€23.95
€23.95
Volume
9,146
9,146
Avg. Vol
53,512
53,512
52-wk High
€41.91
€41.91
52-wk Low
€22.42
€22.42
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francis Mauger
|54
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christophe Martin
|38
|2012
|Finance Director, Director
|
Anne-Marie Aurieres-Perrin
|50
|2012
|Director
|
Franck Tassan
|45
|2012
|Director
- BRIEF-Carmila H1 net rental income increased by 10 pct to 134.4 mln euros
- BRIEF-Carmila adjusts amount of resources allocated to its liquidity contract
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 7
- BRIEF-Carmila raises 578 millions euros in capital increase
- Carrefour's property arm Carmila launches capital increase