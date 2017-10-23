Carrefour SA (CARR.PA)
CARR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
17.79EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.79
€17.79
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,707,241
3,707,241
52-wk High
€24.46
€24.46
52-wk Low
€16.31
€16.31
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Bompard
|44
|2017
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Pierre-Jean Sivignon
|60
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Jerome Bedier
|61
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group General Secretary
|
Georges Ralli
|69
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Rami Baitieh
|Executive Director Taiwan
- Brazilian police say France's Casino bribed officials -reports
- European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- UPDATE 2-European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- European shares fall on Catalonia standoff, disappointing Q3 earnings
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19