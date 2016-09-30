Cascades Inc (CAS.TO)
CAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.23CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.22 (+1.37%)
Prev Close
$16.01
Open
$15.93
Day's High
$16.25
Day's Low
$15.93
Volume
140,855
Avg. Vol
228,266
52-wk High
$18.20
52-wk Low
$10.95
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alain Lemaire
|70
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mario Plourde
|55
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
Allan Hogg
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Jean Jobin
|2013
|President and Chief Operating Officer of Tissue Group
|
Luc Langevin
|2011
|President and Chief Operating Officer - Specialty Products Group
- CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures dip as world equity rally fades
- BRIEF-Cascades second quarter adjusted earnings per share C$0.25
- BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant
- BRIEF-Cascades announces construction of new packaging plant in New Jersey
- BRIEF-Cascades announces the sale of its equity holding in Boralex