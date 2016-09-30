Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)
CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
49.56EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Charles Naouri
|68
|2005
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Antoine Giscard d'Estaing
|56
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Julien Lagubeau
|2015
|Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Committee Secretary
|
Yves Desjacques
|49
|2007
|Member of the Executive Committee, Corporate Human Resources Director
|
Herve Daudin
|50
|Member of the Executive Committee, Merchandise Director, Chairman of EMC Distribution
