Edition:
United Kingdom

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA)

CASP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

49.56EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
€49.71
Open
€49.54
Day's High
€49.84
Day's Low
€49.38
Volume
175,596
Avg. Vol
423,307
52-wk High
€57.19
52-wk Low
€41.26

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Charles Naouri

68 2005 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Antoine Giscard d'Estaing

56 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Julien Lagubeau

2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Committee Secretary

Yves Desjacques

49 2007 Member of the Executive Committee, Corporate Human Resources Director

Herve Daudin

50 Member of the Executive Committee, Merchandise Director, Chairman of EMC Distribution
» More People

Casino Guichard Perrachon SA News

» More CASP.PA News