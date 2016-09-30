Castrol India Ltd (CAST.NS)
CAST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
375.65INR
10:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Susim Datta
|81
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rashmi Joshi
|2013
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
Chandana Dhar
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Omer Dormen
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|2014
|Director - Supply Chain, Whole Time Director