Edition:
United Kingdom

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)

CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange

131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.32 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$131.36
Open
$131.80
Day's High
$132.32
Day's Low
$131.16
Volume
1,389,271
Avg. Vol
980,324
52-wk High
$132.32
52-wk Low
$80.33

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Douglas Oberhelman

64 2010 Chairman of the Board

David Calhoun

59 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Donald Umpleby

59 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Bradley Halverson

56 2013 Group President, Chief Financial Officer

Robert Charter

53 2015 Group President
» More People

Caterpillar Inc News

» More CAT.N News