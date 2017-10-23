Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)
CAT.N on New York Stock Exchange
131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
131.68USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.32 (+0.24%)
$0.32 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
$131.36
$131.36
Open
$131.80
$131.80
Day's High
$132.32
$132.32
Day's Low
$131.16
$131.16
Volume
1,389,271
1,389,271
Avg. Vol
980,324
980,324
52-wk High
$132.32
$132.32
52-wk Low
$80.33
$80.33
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Oberhelman
|64
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Calhoun
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Donald Umpleby
|59
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Bradley Halverson
|56
|2013
|Group President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Robert Charter
|53
|2015
|Group President
